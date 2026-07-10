Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office, Khalifa Empowerment Program - Aqdar unveil new initiatives to empower martyrs’ children

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office has unveiled a new set of initiatives in partnership with the Khalifa Empowerment Program, Aqdar, aimed at equipping the children and families of the UAE’s martyrs with stronger academic, professional, and leadership capabilities.

Beyond skills-building, the programmes are designed to instill a lasting sense of citizenship, national identity, and belonging, while preparing participants for future opportunities.

Both organisations described the initiative as a joint investment in the next generation of Fallen Heroes’ families, providing practical learning experiences that strengthen participants' capabilities and unlock their potential. The initiative aligns with the UAE's broader vision for human development and its ongoing commitment to developing national talent.

Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Director of the Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office, said the initiatives reflect the office’s commitment to supporting the martyrs’ children by providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed.

He added that investing in people is the foundation of building the future, and that creating a supportive environment for their academic, professional, and leadership development will help them contribute to the nation’s continued growth and prosperity.

Colonel Dr Mohammed Al Harmoudi, CEO of the Khalifa Empowerment Program, Aqdar, echoed this vision, framing the partnership as a joint effort to build up the martyrs’ children academically, professionally, and as future leaders. He added that empowering them with practical knowledge and core skills would prepare them to take initiatives in serving the nation in the future.

At the centre of the initiative is the Professional Empowerment Program, which guides participants toward internationally recognised professional certifications. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet national leaders and prominent figures, providing first-hand insights into their experiences and leadership journeys.

In partnership with Abu Dhabi Police College the initiative includes training in public speaking and presentation skills to strengthen participants’ confidence, communication, and persuasion, for future leadership roles. It also includes an entrepreneurship track to help participants develop business ideas into viable ventures.

Digital literacy workshops and community values programmes complement the initiative by combining training, mentorship, and practical application to strengthen digital capabilities while reinforcing national identity and community values.

The set of initiatives begin with the Academic Pathway Initiative, delivered in partnership with the University of Sharjah, UAE University, Khalifa University, and Rochester Institute of Technology. Through awareness sessions, academic guidance, and campus visits, the initiative helps students and their parents explore future fields of study, understand labour market needs, and make informed academic and career choices.