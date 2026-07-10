Dubai Customs enhances airport readiness for 3 million passengers in peak summer travel season

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has raised its operational readiness for the peak summer travel season, with around three million passengers expected to pass through Dubai’s airports during the first half of July.

The preparations are being carried out through an integrated operational plan designed to ensure smooth passenger flow and deliver a fast, safe travel experience that reflects Dubai’s global standing. They support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the world’s leading destinations for tourism and business, and as the world’s most visited city, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of and Ruler of Dubai.

These preparations followed a series of coordination meetings between Dubai Customs and its strategic partners at Dubai Airports to review operational plans, enhance readiness and ensure the smooth flow of passengers during the peak season. They are designed to keep pace with the continued growth in visitor numbers while maintaining service quality in line with the highest international standards.

Dubai Customs operates 19 advanced baggage-screening systems and 77 detection and inspection systems across the various halls and terminals at Dubai’s airports. These systems enhance handling capacity, speed up inspection procedures and maintain the highest standards of security and safety, ensuring sustained operational efficiency even during peak periods.

As part of efforts to further develop inspection operations, Dubai Customs has reduced baggage screening times in the manual inspection area in arrivals halls. Bags now pass through screening devices in just seven seconds, helping reduce waiting times and accelerate passenger flow, while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and customs security.

Dubai Customs also continues to raise passenger awareness through a guidance booklet outlining the items permitted for entry into the UAE and the conditions for customs exemptions. The guide states that passengers may bring in gifts worth up to AED3,000 without paying customs duties, provided that they are personal in nature, limited in quantity and not intended for commercial use, and that the passenger does not trade in the goods being carried. Customs duties apply to any quantities or values exceeding the permitted limits, as well as any applicable charges on baggage exceeding the permitted allowances.

As part of its efforts to enhance passenger services, Dubai Customs is working with Dubai Airports and the relevant authorities to develop dedicated rooms for inspecting pets in Dubai Airports’ Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The project will provide a properly equipped environment for veterinary inspections to be completed efficiently and quickly, while helping enhance the services provided to arriving and departing passengers travelling with their pets.

Khalid Ahmed, Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, confirmed that preparations for the summer travel season began early, with integrated operational plans developed in coordination with strategic partners. The plans aim to accommodate the expected rise in passenger volumes and ensure smooth movement across all passenger halls at Dubai airports, without compromising the speed of procedures or the quality of services.

Ahmed added that Dubai Customs continues to invest in developing its operational infrastructure, deploying the latest smart technologies and strengthening the capabilities of its field teams. This enables Dubai Customs to keep pace with the rapid growth in passenger traffic and provide proactive services that enhance the passenger experience, while maintaining the highest levels of customs security.

Ahmed noted that the project to develop dedicated pet inspection rooms forms part of Dubai Customs’ ongoing efforts to enhance its services and meet the needs of a wider range of travellers. The project is aligned with international best practice, and work is progressing in coordination with partner entities to complete all technical and regulatory requirements ahead of the project launch.

Khalid Ahmed explained that achieving a baggage-screening processing time of seven seconds in the manual inspection area reflects the efficiency of the modern systems and equipment used by Dubai Customs. He stressed that speeding up procedures does not come at the expense of security; rather, it also enhances inspection efficiency and provides passengers with a faster, smoother experience.

Ahmed affirmed that Dubai Customs will continue implementing initiatives and development projects that enhance the passenger experience, support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for tourism and business, and position Dubai as a leading model in government service quality, innovation and ease of travel.