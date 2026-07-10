Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over death of Sheikh Ali Humoud Al-Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the passing of Sheikh Ali Humoud Al-Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.