Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean & Pacific States concludes official visit to Grenada

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, has concluded an official bilateral visit to Grenada as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic engagement and broaden cooperation across the Caribbean region.

During the visit, Shehadeh met with Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, and Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in digital government and public sector modernisation.

Priority areas for potential cooperation identified during the meetings included cybersecurity, e-visa systems, smart airport data management, and digital civil registry solutions.

Throughout his visit, Shehadeh highlighted upcoming UAE-hosted international initiatives and extended invitations to relevant counterparts to participate in key events, including the United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal later in 2026.

He emphasised the conference's role in advancing global cooperation on water security and sustainable development, including for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.