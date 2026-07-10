Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean & Pacific States concludes official visit to Dominican Republic

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, has concluded an official bilateral visit to the Dominican Republic as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic engagement and broaden cooperation across the Caribbean region.

During the visit, Shehadeh met with Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Roberto Álvarez Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Rubén Arturo Silié Valdez, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs; and Hugo Francisco Rivera Fernández, Vice Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of economic cooperation, digital transformation, investment, and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation on issues of mutual concern.

Throughout his visit, Shehadeh highlighted upcoming UAE-hosted international initiatives and extended invitations to relevant counterparts to participate in key events, including the United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal later in 2026.

He emphasised the conference's role in advancing global cooperation on water security and sustainable development, including for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.