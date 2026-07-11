Nigerian authorities rescue dozens of abducted pupils in southwest

ABUJA, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nigerian security forces have rescued dozens of pupils who were abducted during an attack in May targeting three schools in Oyo State in the southwest of the country.

In a statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his delight at the successful operation, which secured the release of the pupils and teachers abducted in the Orire area of Oyo State during a joint operation carried out by the military, police and intelligence services. He added that the operation also resulted in several kidnappers being neutralised and eight others arrested.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said in a post on X that the kidnappers had demanded the release of a member of their group who is currently standing trial before a Nigerian court.

In mid-May, gunmen whom the Nigerian military identified as members of Boko Haram abducted 46 pupils and staff from three schools in Oyo State, one of Nigeria's most populous states. Its capital, Ibadan, is regarded as a major educational centre.