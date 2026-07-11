DEWA Youth Council builds sustainability awareness among schoolchildren at Summer Camp 2026

DUBAI, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Youth Council of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised an awareness workshop as part of the fourth edition of Summer Camp 2026, hosted by Ferjan Dubai in collaboration with Al-Ameen Service.

The workshop brought together schoolchildren aged five to 15 from Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha to raise awareness of efficient management of electricity and water, waste reduction and environmental protection.

Titled ‘Electricity and Water Heroes’, the workshop aimed to instil sustainability values from an early age and encourage pupils to adopt responsible behaviours at home and at school. Delivered in an interactive and accessible format, it provided practical tips and guidance to help schoolchildren improve their use of electricity and water while driving positive change in their communities.

“We support DEWA’s social responsibility efforts to encourage the younger generation to actively contribute to building a more sustainable future. During the UAE’s Year of Family, we are reinforcing our commitment to nurturing an aware and responsible generation well equipped to address current and future climate challenges. We are pleased to take part in initiatives and programmes that make productive use of young people’s time and energy during the summer holiday, while instilling the values of teamwork and responsibility for the benefit of the nation, individuals and society,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, President of the DEWA Youth Council.