17 killed, 9 missing as Typhoon Bavi triggers deadly flooding in Philippines

MANILA, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Bavi in the southern Philippines has risen to 17, while nine people remain missing, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced today, Saturday.

Ten people were killed in a landslide in the town of Malapatan in Sarangani Province, while two people drowned in Bukidnon Province and five others died in a landslide in Lanao del Sur Province. Four people were also injured in the landslides, according to the disaster agency.

More than half a million people have been affected by the severe weather, including over 11,000 who were forced to flee their homes.

Although Typhoon Bavi did not make landfall in the Philippines, it intensified the south-west monsoon, bringing heavy rainfall to the affected areas.

In Taiwan, more than 1,100 domestic and international flights were cancelled today, Saturday, while ferry services were suspended. High-speed rail and conventional rail services were also disrupted, with some routes operating at reduced capacity due to adverse weather conditions.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration maintained its medium-level typhoon warnings for both land and sea, forecasting that the storm would move closer to Taiwan during the day, bringing the heaviest rainfall of the event.

Authorities confirmed that the typhoon's circulation had already covered northern and eastern Taiwan, with no major casualties reported so far.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused temporary power outages affecting around 68,920 households yesterday, Friday, according to the Central Emergency Operations Centre.

Authorities also evacuated more than 14,210 residents from mountainous areas vulnerable to landslides as a precautionary measure.