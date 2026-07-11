10 killed in plane crash in Bahamas on Independence Day

NASSAU, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ten people, including the pilot, were killed when an aircraft crashed in the Bahamas during the country's Independence Day celebrations yesterday.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said during a press conference, "What was meant to be a day of celebration has become a day of mourning."

Authorities have not yet disclosed the nationalities of the victims, while investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The accident occurred in the northern part of the Andros Archipelago, the largest group of islands in the Bahamas, located in the Atlantic Ocean north of Cuba.