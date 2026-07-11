China evacuates more than 600,000 people as Typhoon Bavi approaches

WENZHOU, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese authorities today evacuated more than 600,000 people from Zhejiang and Fujian provinces as Typhoon Bavi approached the country's eastern coast, with landfall expected near the city of Wenzhou in the early hours of Sunday.

State media reported that the evacuations included more than 500,000 people in Zhejiang Province and over 100,000 in Fujian Province as part of precautionary measures to prepare for the typhoon. Despite gradually weakening, the storm continues to pose a threat due to the heavy rainfall accompanying it.