SmartWatt, BSES formalise landmark grid flexibility engagement in New Delhi

NEW DELHI,11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- SmartWatt Consulting and Integrated Energy Services LLC, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy technology company, and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd., one of India's leading electricity distribution companies serving the National Capital Territory of Delhi, formalised a strategic engagement under the Muruna Initiative at a signing ceremony hosted at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India

The engagement brings UAE-developed innovation directly into India's power sector. Through the Muruna Initiative, SmartWatt combines Artificial Intelligence, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) to help utilities build smarter, more flexible, more resilient, and more sustainable electricity networks. Working jointly with BSES, the two parties have completed technical assessments, identified priority substations and network constraints, and are now advancing implementation planning for demand-side flexibility across the Delhi network.

This engagement is intended to establish a scalable model for demand-side flexibility that can be progressively replicated across India, supporting utilities in accelerating the transition towards more resilient, intelligent and sustainable electricity networks. As part of this vision, the initiative also envisages the development of an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre to orchestrate demand-side flexibility resources, providing utilities with real-time visibility, optimisation capabilities and a scalable platform for future grid services.

Dr. Sameh El Khatib, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SmartWatt, said the engagement marks a significant step in bringing Emirati innovation to India. "Muruna was built in the UAE to solve a problem every fast-growing economy shares: how to make the grid more flexible, more resilient, and more sustainable without compromising reliability. Partnering with BSES allows us to bring that innovation to one of the most dynamic distribution networks in the world. This is Abu Dhabi technology working for Delhi's consumers. Through the Muruna Initiative, our ambition is not only to support one utility, but to create a scalable framework that can accelerate grid flexibility across India and beyond."

Abhishek Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd., said the collaboration would help the utility meet rising demand while advancing its sustainability goals. "Serving the National Capital Territory means meeting rising demand while integrating more renewable energy and keeping the network stable at peak. SmartWatt brings a proven approach that pairs artificial intelligence with battery storage and distributed resources, and our joint technical work has already identified where it can deliver the greatest value. We are proud to demonstrate what UAE-India collaboration can achieve for India's consumers. We believe this engagement has the potential to establish a benchmark for demand-side flexibility in India, demonstrating how digital technologies, energy storage and distributed energy resources can work together to unlock greater value for both consumers and the electricity network."

The collaboration is one of a growing number of business-to-business partnerships anchoring the deepening commercial relationship between the United Arab Emirates and India. Bilateral trade between the two nations has crossed US$100 billion, with both governments targeting US$200 billion by 2032, and increasingly it is company-to-company engagement in high-value sectors such as clean energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced technology that is giving that ambition practical shape.

The Muruna Initiative is a strong example of this evolution, demonstrating how UAE innovation and Indian utilities can work together to accelerate the deployment of next-generation energy solutions with the potential to scale across the country.

The Muruna Initiative is also advancing a flagship programme with the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) under a World Bank-supported programme, further demonstrating the adaptability of the Muruna platform across different utility environments. Together, these engagements illustrate how Emirati innovation can support the modernisation of India's electricity sector through scalable, intelligent and sustainable solutions.