SIH concludes third Heritage Conference

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) concluded the third Heritage Conference on Friday after four days of discussions that brought together scholars, researchers and heritage experts from across the Arab world to examine the future of intangible cultural heritage in the digital age.

Held from 7th to 10th July under the theme "Oral Traditions in a Changing World: From Live Performance to Digital Media", the conference explored ways to preserve oral traditions through scientific research and digital innovation while reinforcing their role in safeguarding cultural identity.

The event served as a platform for dialogue among cultural institutions, universities and research centres, focusing on the documentation, preservation and promotion of oral heritage using modern technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Participants discussed the conceptual and cultural dimensions of oral traditions, the challenges of preserving them in a rapidly changing digital environment, and Arab experiences in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. The sessions also highlighted practical approaches to documenting, archiving and analysing oral heritage.

During the conference, SIH launched 35 new publications covering heritage, folklore and specialised studies, reflecting its contribution to enriching Arabic academic literature and supporting research and documentation.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH and Head of the Conference, said the third edition had achieved its academic objectives and strengthened the conference's position as a leading Arab platform for dialogue on intangible cultural heritage.

He said the conference recommendations represent the outcome of a collective scientific effort and provide a foundation for future programmes that support research, documentation and preservation. He stressed that oral traditions are a living expression of the values and identity of societies, adding that digital media and artificial intelligence should be used to help safeguard and transmit this heritage to future generations.

Dr Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mazroui, who was honoured during the conference, said the recognition represented a renewed responsibility to preserve national heritage. He praised the conference's scientific content and its role in strengthening identity, preserving collective memory and connecting the past with the future.

In the closing statement, Professor Mohammed Saeed Al Belushi of Qatar presented the conference recommendations, which called for developing digital platforms, expanding field documentation, applying artificial intelligence in collecting and analysing oral heritage, supporting research, strengthening partnerships between cultural institutions and universities, integrating oral heritage into education, engaging young people and expanding Arab and international cooperation.

The closing ceremony honoured scholars, researchers, speakers and participants for their contributions before concluding with a performance by the Sharjah National Troupe celebrating Emirati folk arts. Musical performances by Professor Mariam Al Shaloubi also highlighted the connection between heritage and modernity.

SIH said the conference reflects Sharjah's ongoing cultural vision of positioning heritage as a pillar of sustainable development while strengthening the emirate's role as a global centre for heritage preservation, knowledge production and dialogue among civilisations.