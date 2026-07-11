Sultan bin Ahmed allocates UOS scholarships to UAE toppers

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), has directed that scholarships be allocated to the top-performing high school graduates of the 2025–2026 academic year from all educational streams across the UAE, enabling them to pursue their university studies at the UOS.

Under H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed's directive, the scholarships will cover full tuition fees throughout the students' undergraduate studies in any of the University's accredited academic programmes.

The directive aims to support outstanding students and empower them to continue their academic journey and achieve their aspirations in a distinguished educational environment. It also reinforces the University’s role in supplying the labour market with highly accomplished graduates equipped with both academic excellence and professional competence.

The President of UOS congratulated the top-performing students and their parents, commending the students for their outstanding academic achievement and the tremendous efforts they made to attain excellence through merit and dedication.

He affirmed that the UOS is always keen to attract talented, high-achieving and hardworking students, while providing them—and all its students—with the finest academic programmes that fulfil their aspirations and establish the University as a destination of choice for outstanding students, researchers and scholars. This, in turn, enhances the quality of its educational outcomes and contributes to preparing qualified national talent capable of serving the community and supporting the country's development journey.