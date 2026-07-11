Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs launches summer programmes

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs has launched its 1448 AH / 2026 summer programmes under the theme "A Summer That Makes an Impact", as part of its vision to make the most of the summer holiday by investing in people, enriching young people's knowledge, and reinforcing Islamic values and national identity.

Running throughout July and August, the programmes target male and female students of different age groups through a comprehensive educational framework that combines sound Islamic learning, character building and purposeful activities.

The programmes will be held at several mosques across the emirate and at the Department's headquarters in Sharjah City.

They include the Summer Educational Course for Boys, the Summer Programme for Girls, and the third edition of the "Hearts Attached to the Mosques" programme, broadening participation and providing diverse opportunities for children and young people to make productive use of their summer break in ways that benefit them academically, educationally and behaviourally.

Dr Issa Saif Ahmed bin Hanzel, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, affirmed that the summer programmes are no longer merely seasonal activities but have become a comprehensive educational initiative aimed at preparing a generation equipped with sound knowledge, firmly rooted values and the awareness needed to meet the challenges of the modern age.

He explained that the slogan "A Summer That Makes an Impact" reflects the Department's philosophy of measuring the success of its programmes by the lasting impact they have on young people's character through beneficial knowledge, upright conduct and a strong sense of belonging to their faith and homeland.

He added that the Department continues to develop its programmes year after year in line with the needs of families and society, and in harmony with the Emirate of Sharjah's vision of placing people at the heart and purpose of development.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Arif Al Shehhi, Head of the Preaching Section and General Coordinator of the Summer Programmes, explained that the Summer Educational Course for Boys begins in July and includes the interpretation of selected chapters of the Holy Quran, explanations of Prophetic Hadiths, lessons in Islamic jurisprudence, the Prophet's biography, noble characteristics, etiquette and Islamic morals, in addition to developing reading skills, cultural competitions and interactive recreational activities with educational value.

He added that the Summer Programme for Girls will continue throughout July and August at the Department's headquarters and a number of mosques across the emirate, to strengthen religious awareness, reinforce values and build confident young women who take pride in their faith and identity. The programme will be supervised by specialised female staff in a safe educational environment.

He further noted that the Department will continue its boys' programmes in August with the launch of the third edition of the "Hearts Attached to the Mosques" programme in more than 40 mosques across the emirate's cities and regions. The initiative will provide an opportunity for students who were unable to join the July educational course while accommodating larger numbers of participants.

The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs has called on parents to register their sons and daughters through the dedicated summer programmes website.