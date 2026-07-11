Team Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing to compete in Istanbul Sailing Week with seven sailors

ISTANBUL, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, will participate in the Istanbul Sailing Week, to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 14th to 19th July, as part of an overseas training camp running from 10th to 20th July aimed at enhancing technical readiness and providing valuable international racing experience.

The team will be represented by seven sailors across the ILCA 4 and Optimist classes.

The ILCA 4 squad, coached by Patryk Kuczys-Lutomski, includes Saif Al Zaabi, Abdulrahman Al Bahri, and Simeon Hristov.

The Optimist team is led by coach Alper Ahmed Tarhan and features Ali Al Rumaithi, Hazza Al Marzouqi, Ali Al Marzouqi, and Noah Al Baloushi. The delegation is headed by Ahmed Al Marzouqi as Team Leader.

Istanbul Sailing Week is regarded as one of the region's leading sailing events. It is held under the supervision of the Turkish Sailing Federation and organised by the Istanbul Sailing Club. This year's edition has also been included in the South Eastern European Sailing Grand Prix series, which consists of four international regattas held across Bulgaria, Greece, and Türkiye, offering competitors a high-level international racing environment.

The 2026 edition also marks the first inclusion of the Optimist and ILCA 4 classes in the event programme.

The participation forms part of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy's long-term strategy to develop young sailing talent and prepare athletes to represent the UAE at regional and international championships through continuous overseas training camps and international competition.