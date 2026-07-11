General Women's Union concludes its participation in 'AI for Good' Global Summit

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women's Union concluded its active participation in the proceedings of the "AI for Good" Global Summit, under the sponsorship of the Third Gathering of the Network of Women Ministers and Leaders in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which was held in the city of Geneva with the participation of more than 50 countries and over 10 international organisations.

The gathering witnessed a broad international presence, including ministers, ambassadors, leaders from international organisations, and an elite group of experts in the fields of telecommunications, technology, and artificial intelligence, with the aim of unifying efforts to bridge the gender digital divide and promote inclusive digital policies.

The General Women's Union's sponsorship of this strategic international gathering comes under the generous directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stemming from her vision aimed at consolidating women's presence in future sectors, empowering them, and enhancing their contribution to various development paths, particularly in the fields of technology, innovation, and digital transformation, thereby contributing directly to reducing the gender digital divide and building effective international partnerships.

An elite group of representatives from leading international and regional organisations participated in the gathering, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UN Women, UNICEF, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), alongside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the GSM Association (GSMA), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and a number of influential international institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, delivered the opening speech of the gathering, which was held under the theme "Women's Leadership in Motion: Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation."

The gathering discussed a number of urgent strategic topics, most notably enhancing women's leadership in the field of telecommunications and artificial intelligence, supporting inclusive digital governance, and developing regulatory frameworks, in addition to building digital capacities and skills, and encouraging professional mentorship and the exchange of expertise between women leaders and rising generations to accelerate the achievement of equality in the digital sector.

In this context, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, stated, emphasising that the Union is moving forward with steady and deliberate steps, inspired by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and with unlimited support from the wise leadership, to empower women in various fields.

She pointed out that the Union's presence today and its sponsorship of this global forum reflect the United Arab Emirates' deep commitment to continuing efforts to enhance the role of women as an essential partner in shaping the digital future and ensuring their active participation in the journey of global sustainable development.

Furthermore, Ghalya Al Mannaee, Chairwoman of Strategic Affairs and Development at the General Women's Union, reviewed the significant expansion in the scope of cross-border digital initiatives implemented by the General Women's Union in cooperation with its strategic partners, under the umbrella of Global Partnerships for Women's Digital Leadership and Artificial Intelligence.

These initiatives included programs to empower African women in the fields of digital transformation and innovation, and to empower women globally in digital trade and logistics, alongside the launch of the Digital Academy for the Cyber Pulse Initiative for Women and Family.

The participation of the General Women's Union in Geneva reflected an active presence within two concurrent international tracks: the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, and the "AI for Good" Global Summit. The Union was keen to highlight the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in digitally empowering women and enhancing their presence in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

At the level of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, the Union participated in a number of specialised sessions and events, including the panel discussion concerning the Action Plan for Women and Girls, and the panel discussion dedicated to enhancing digital transformation and adopting artificial intelligence in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the Youth Knowledge Forum, which discussed the role of youth in shaping a more inclusive digital future.

Meanwhile, within the proceedings of the "AI for Good" Global Summit, the General Women's Union sponsored the Third Gathering of the Network of Women Ministers and Leaders in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

It also participated in the Leaders' Dialogue on Cyber Trust, and the Equality Dialogue relating to Artificial Intelligence, Trade, and Inclusive Digital Business. These participations formed a platform to review the digital initiatives led by the Union in cooperation with its strategic partners, which aim to build women's capacities and empower them with the tools of the future.

On the sidelines of both summits, the Union also held a series of fruitful bilateral meetings with a number of international organisations and global educational institutions to discuss opportunities for cooperation and the development of joint initiatives that contribute to supporting and empowering women in the digital age.