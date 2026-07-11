Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister & Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister over phone

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate telephone calls with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, to discuss the latest developments in the region.

The two calls reviewed overall regional developments following the Iranian aggression targeting the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles, as well as the Iranian attack on the Qatari tanker "Al Rekayyat" while it was passing near the Strait of Hormuz.

The discussions also underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in regional and international waters.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, stressing the UAE's commitment to supporting all efforts that enhance the security and stability of the two brotherly countries and safeguard the safety of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also discussed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Ayman Safadi a number of issues of mutual interest related to the fraternal UAE-Qatar and UAE-Jordan relations, as well as avenues of cooperation and ways to further strengthen them in support of shared interests.