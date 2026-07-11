The Rock-It Company establishes Middle East Regional Headquarters in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- With the support of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), The Rock-It Company (Rock-It) has established its Middle East Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading destination for global companies establishing regional operations and specialist logistics capabilities.

ADIO engaged Rock-It in early 2025 through executive introductions and continued supporting the company through a series of engagements across international markets. Throughout this process, ADIO facilitated strategic connections across Abu Dhabi's industrial and logistics ecosystem, enabling the establishment of the company's Middle East Regional Headquarters in the emirate.

A global leader in mission-critical logistics, Rock-It provides specialist transport, storage and supply chain solutions for high-value, time-sensitive industries including automotive, motorsport, live touring, luxury goods, fine art, exhibitions, film & TV and major sporting events.

From its Regional Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Rock-It will oversee its Middle East operations through a world-class specialist logistics hub and bonded storage facility, providing integrated logistics solutions for some of the world’s most valuable and time-sensitive assets.

The establishment of Rock-It’s Regional Headquarters strengthens Abu Dhabi’s industrial, logistics and trade ecosystem by introducing specialist capabilities that support advanced manufacturing, automotive, luxury industries, live events and international trade.

The announcement further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as the regional hub for specialist logistics and demonstrates ADIO’s role in translating strategic relationships into long-term investment, regional headquarters and economic value for the emirate.