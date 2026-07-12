Drone attack in Musandam Governorate, Oman

MUSANDAM, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A security source in the Sultanate of Oman has reported that various sites within the Musandam Governorate were targeted by drones.

The Sultanate of Oman issued a formal statement strongly condemning and denouncing the attacks. The government emphasised that it is currently implementing all necessary procedures to address these developments and ensure the continued safety and security of the country and its residents.

Omani authorities remain vigilant in monitoring the situation to protect the nation’s borders and stability.