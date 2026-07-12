Three Iranian missiles land in Jordan, no casualties reported

AMMAN, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- An official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) stated that three missiles originating from Iranian territory fell early Sunday morning across several locations inside the Kingdom. No casualties were reported, and the impact resulted only in minor material damage.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the source added that Royal Engineering Corps units dispatched immediately to the affected sites to secure the areas and handle the missile debris and fragments in accordance with standard military technical protocols. Specialised authorities continue to monitor the situation on the ground.

The source emphasised that the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army will not permit the Kingdom’s airspace or territory to be utilised as a theatre of conflict or to threaten its security and stability. The JAF will respond decisively to any threat undermining state sovereignty, territorial integrity, or citizen safety, stressing that all military formations and units remain at the highest state of combat readiness to counter any potential threats.