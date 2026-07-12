Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

KANSAS CITY, July 12, 2026 (WAM) -- Argentina completed the semi-final lineup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland in Kansas City.

Argentina went ahead in the 10th minute through Alexis Mac Allister before Dan Ndoye equalised for Switzerland in the 67th. Neither side could find a winner in normal time, which ended 1-1.

Julián Álvarez restored Argentina’s lead in the 112th minute, and Lautaro Martínez added a third in the opening minute of the second period of extra time.

Argentina will face England in the semi-finals.