'Menassah' signs MoU with Perbadanan Kota Buku

SHARJAH, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, Menassah Distribution Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Perbadanan Kota Buku to strengthen the presence of Emirati books and Arabic content in the Malaysian market by making publications from Emirati publishing houses available through Book Capital, one of Malaysia's recognised national digital platforms for book sales and distribution.

The MoU reflects a shared vision to broaden cooperation in the publishing and distribution sectors while fostering cultural and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Malaysia. It also aims to leverage digital distribution channels to expand the reach of Arabic content into new markets and keep pace with the rapid transformation of the digital publishing industry.

Under the agreement, "Menassah" will make publications from Emirati publishing houses available through Book Capital, the digital platform operated by Perbadanan Kota Buku, while Perbadanan Kota Buku will facilitate the distribution of these publications across Malaysia and support Emirati publishers in accessing the local market through one of the country's leading national platforms for book sales and distribution.

The collaboration includes the listing of more than 3,000 titles from publications by Emirati publishers, distributed by Menassah Distribution Company on the Book Capital platform. The initiative will expand the international reach of Emirati books, make Arabic content accessible to a wider audience of readers and educational institutions, and create new opportunities for Emirati publishers in the Malaysian market.

Book Capital offers a diverse catalogue covering a wide range of genres, including children's books, English-language fiction, self-development titles, history and culture, and educational publications, making it an effective platform for strengthening the presence of Emirati books within Malaysia's cultural and educational landscape.

Commenting on the agreement, Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said, "This agreement represents a strategic step in the Company's journey to scale the presence of Emirati books in international markets and establish sustainable distribution channels that enable Emirati publishers to access the Malaysian market through a recognised national digital platform."

He added, “We believe that building high-value partnerships with leading organisations in the publishing and distribution sector is fundamental to widening the reach of Arabic content and enabling publishers to capitalise on opportunities in global markets, while supporting the growth and competitiveness of the UAE publishing industry."

The agreement aligns with Menassah Distribution Company's strategy to expand its regional and international partnership network and develop high-quality distribution channels that enhance the global reach of Emirati and Arabic books, support the long-term sustainability of the publishing industry, and reinforce the UAE's position as a regional hub for knowledge creation and dissemination.