Under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', five UAE aid convoys carrying 792 tonnes of relief supplies enter Gaza Strip

GAZA, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 59 trucks loaded with 792 tonnes of relief supplies entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in line with the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their essential needs amid the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in the Egyptian city of Al Arish continues to prepare and load the convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre under an integrated operational system that ensures the swift reception, preparation and dispatch of relief supplies to the Gaza Strip, helping to meet growing humanitarian needs and ensure the continued delivery of aid to beneficiaries.

The convoys form part of the UAE's sustained humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through the continuous dispatch of relief convoys to provide essential supplies to the Palestinian people, alleviate their suffering, and strengthen the response to urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores the UAE's commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people and reflects its longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need through the provision of various forms of humanitarian and relief aid, embodying the values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility upheld by the country.