RTA awards AED2 billion contract for Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project extending 12 km

DUBAI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of the wise leadership to accelerate the delivery of road infrastructure projects, expand road network capacity, enhance traffic flow across the Emirate of Dubai, support economic growth, and keep pace with the urban development and population growth witnessed by the emirate, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for the Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project.

Extending 12 km at a cost of AED2 billion, the project will form a new strategic corridor that strengthens connectivity between Dubai's key road corridors, linking Sheikh Zayed Road, through Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, to Emirates Road.

The project includes the construction of seven bridges extending 2,300 metres and eight tunnels covering 900 metres, enhancing traffic flow and improving the efficiency of the road network. The new corridor is expected to have a capacity of around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and accommodate more than 130,000 trips per day. It will also reduce travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes, a 54% reduction, while supporting current and future development projects and enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, affirmed that the major infrastructure projects being implemented in Dubai embody the vision of leadership, a vision that has placed investment in roads and transport infrastructure at the heart of Dubai's future, economy and competitiveness.

Al Tayer noted that developing the road network is one of the key pillars of keeping pace with rapid urban and economic growth, supporting sustainable development, reinforcing Dubai's standing as an investment hub, and consolidating its position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit.

He said, "Dubai has adopted a proactive approach to infrastructure development, centred on delivering major projects ahead of growth requirements. This ensures the road network is ready to accommodate the urban, population and economic expansion witnessed by the emirate.

"RTA continues to deliver strategic projects that strengthen connectivity between different areas, enhance traffic efficiency and ensure smoother mobility. These projects have a positive impact on quality of life and support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, both of which aim to reinforce Dubai's leadership as a global model for sustainable urban development.”

Al Tayer added, "Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project forms part of RTA's efforts to support strategic road corridors experiencing rising traffic volumes, such as Al Khail Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The project will contribute to distributing traffic flow and managing demand.

“The new corridor also aims to serve development projects by providing entry and exit points that facilitate access to them and enhance their economic competitiveness. Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor is a new strategic corridor that strengthens integration across the main road network, provides advanced infrastructure to serve current and future urban projects, and improves connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the emirate. It will support economic growth, facilitate the movement of residents and visitors, and enhance the capacity of the road network in line with the highest international standards.”

Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor is one of the strategic projects being implemented by RTA to enhance connectivity between Dubai's key road corridors. Extending approximately 12 km, it links Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, forming an integrated traffic corridor that adds 12% capacity to east-west corridors across the emirate.

The corridor will serve many existing and future residential and development areas, most notably Nad Al Sheba, Al Barari, Dubai Hills, Dubai District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Living Legends, Majan and Global Village, in addition to residential, commercial and industrial areas along Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street, as well as areas between Al Khail Road and Emirates Road. The new corridor is expected to serve around 650,000 residents and visitors.

The project includes expanding Latifa bint Hamdan Street to four lanes in each direction and constructing an integrated system of multi-level free-flow interchanges, bridges and loop ramps that provide all traffic movements. It also includes the construction of seven bridges extending 2,300 metres and eight tunnels covering 900 metres, in addition to a new road linking Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

The project further includes developing parts of Al Meydan Street and constructing a new interchange to serve development projects in the area, enhancing traffic flow and improving the efficiency of the road network.

It also includes the construction of 12.5 km of cycling tracks, linking them with the existing network to form an integrated route from Al Qudra to Jumeirah. This supports the sustainable mobility system and enhances mobility options across the emirate.

Traffic Benefits

Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor is estimated to have a capacity of around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, with total trips expected to exceed 130,000 per day. The corridor will also increase the capacity of the overall road network, particularly the surrounding key corridors, most notably Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road and Umm Suqeim Street.

It will improve service levels and ensure smoother traffic flow, with travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road expected to drop from 33 minutes to 15 minutes, a 54% reduction. The project will also enhance traffic safety through multi-level interchanges, strengthen connectivity between key corridors, and support urban growth and future development projects.

RTA had previously completed the development of the western section of Latifa bint Hamdan Street as part of the Latifa bint Hamdan and Umm Al Sheif Streets Development Project. That project marked a major shift in improving connectivity between Jumeirah, Al Khail Road and the parallel roads through implementing an integrated network of multi-level bridges, which provided free-flow traffic movement, improved traffic flow, and reduced travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Khail Road from 12 minutes to four minutes. It also facilitated truck movement to and from Al Quoz Industrial Area.

The previous project also contributed to supporting urban and economic development in the areas it serves, connecting several development projects and residential areas to the main road network. The current project will complete the development of this vital corridor and further strengthen its role as one of Dubai’s key strategic corridors. It forms part of RTA’s integrated vision to develop a world-class road network that drives future growth, boosts the economy, elevates quality of life, and meets Dubai’s ambitions for global leadership in infrastructure and sustainable mobility.