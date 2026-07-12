UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain launches 3rd UAE AI Award to advance excellence in adoption of Agentic AI

DUBAI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain has launched the third edition of the UAE AI Award to advance excellence and innovation in the adoption of Agentic AI, while recognising entities and individuals leveraging these technologies to transform government performance, enhance services, and improve community wellbeing.

The Award's third edition reflects the UAE's vision of positioning Agentic AI as a strategic partner in shaping the future of government. It also supports the country's next phase of government transformation, which aims to integrate Agentic AI across 50% of government sectors, services, and operations, enhancing productivity, improving efficiency, and unlocking new models of government delivery while strengthening readiness and long-term sustainability.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, said that the UAE Government has adopted a comprehensive approach to accelerating technological transformation by expanding the use of Agentic AI across government and society. He noted that the country is moving towards a new operating model in which Agentic AI works alongside people to empower national talent, enhance service delivery, and drive innovation.

Al Olama added that the Award reinforces the UAE's national movement to adopt Agentic AI across government, further strengthening the country's position as a global leader in developing and deploying advanced technologies.

He further stated that the Award's third edition establishes a new national benchmark for excellence in Agentic AI by recognising pioneering initiatives that transform AI from a digital tool into a partner capable of delivering measurable impact across government services and operations, enhancing government performance and strengthening the UAE's global competitiveness.

The UAE AI Award continues to advance national standards of excellence in artificial intelligence. In its third edition, the Award shifts its focus to Agentic AI through five main categories: Excellence in Agentic AI-Powered Services category, recognising entities that have successfully leveraged Agentic AI to enhance services, improve operational efficiency, and elevate customer experience; and Agentic AI Solutions Developed in the UAE category, highlighting innovative solutions developed within the country that showcase advanced national capabilities in the design and development of AI technologies.

The Award also features the Best Government-Private Partnership in Agentic AI category, recognising successful collaborations that have delivered innovative solutions supporting digital transformation and creating tangible impact. The Agentic AI Scientific Research category honours pioneering research that advances both knowledge and practical applications in this rapidly evolving field, while the AI Leader category celebrates individuals driving the adoption of innovative AI solutions, fostering an AI-enabled culture, building capabilities, and delivering transformational outcomes within their organisations.

Federal and local government entities, semi-government entities, private sector organisations, academic institutions, and individuals interested in participating can find full details of the award categories, evaluation criteria and application process by visiting: https://ai.gov.ae/aiaward/ .

The UAE AI Award is one of the country's flagship national initiatives promoting innovation in artificial intelligence. Across its first and second editions, the Award attracted more than 540 applications from entities and individuals across a wide range of sectors, reflecting the growing momentum behind AI adoption and its contribution to enhancing government services and strengthening the UAE's competitiveness.