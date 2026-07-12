Sharjah Chamber discusses strengthening economic, investment cooperation with Uganda & Jordan

SHARJAH, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade relations with the Republic of Uganda, reaffirming its commitment to fostering stronger bilateral business ties and advancing investment partnerships across key growth sectors.

The move reflects SCCI’s ongoing efforts to create new opportunities to enhance business cooperation between the two countries in a manner that serves their mutual interests and further reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading global destination for business and investment.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Uganda's Ambassador to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the steady expansion of economic cooperation between Sharjah and Uganda, which has witnessed significant progress in recent years underpinned by joint initiatives, resulting in strategic investment partnerships across multiple sectors.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of intensifying collaborative efforts to launch innovative initiatives that deepen bilateral economic ties, strengthen connectivity between the two business communities, and facilitate investor access to emerging opportunities in both markets.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais commended the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE for its continued efforts in supporting the Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives and strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two business communities.

He noted that Sharjah offers a highly competitive investment environment for Ugandan companies seeking regional and international expansion, underpinned by its strategic geographic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly ecosystem that supports sustainable growth across diverse sectors.

Al Owais further reaffirmed SCCI’s commitment to providing Ugandan investors with comprehensive support services and facilitation mechanisms, enabling them to leverage Sharjah as a gateway to regional markets.

Zaake Wanume Kibedi outlined the preliminary programme for Uganda’s forthcoming trade mission to the UAE, scheduled for October 2026. The high-level delegation will include senior government officials, prominent business leaders, and representatives of leading Ugandan companies to explore new trade partnerships and expand bilateral investment opportunities.

The Sharjah Chamber welcomed the planned visit and confirmed its readiness to facilitate business matchmaking sessions and meetings with representatives of Sharjah’s business community to support mutually beneficial trade partnerships.

The Ugandan delegation highlighted the remarkable growth in bilateral trade between the UAE and the Republic of Uganda, which increased from US$600 million in 2018 to US$4.7 billion, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and the significant economic opportunities available to both countries.

The delegation also praised the Sharjah Chamber for its proactive role and continued support for several strategic development initiatives in Uganda, expressing the country’s aspiration to leverage SCCI’s institutional expertise and economic capabilities to further advance its sustainable development goals.

In a separate meeting, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais received Omar El Atoum, Consul General of the Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Discussions focused on ways to strengthen bilateral economic relations and expand trade and investment cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, the Jordanian Consul General was briefed on the Sharjah Chamber’s comprehensive portfolio of business support services. The briefing highlighted SCCI’s innovative programmes and initiatives designed to support the business environment, streamline procedures, and foster innovation and competitiveness.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining continuous communication and close institutional coordination between the Sharjah Chamber and the Jordanian Consulate to further strengthen private-sector engagement in both countries and support their contribution to shared economic growth.

They also explored opportunities to jointly organise business forums and investment events to showcase Jordan’s investment potential to Sharjah’s business community, in addition to facilitating B2B meetings between companies and economic institutions operating in sectors of mutual competitive advantage.

These initiatives are expected to foster new commercial partnerships, generate successful business deals, and further expand trade between Sharjah and Jordan.