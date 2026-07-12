UAE President arrives in El Alamein on fraternal visit and holds talks with Egyptian President

EL ALAMEIN, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed the fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across all sectors in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the two leaders in El Alamein as part of His Highness’ fraternal visit to Egypt.

His Highness and His Excellency El-Sisi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation on various issues in light of the shared challenges the region is facing, necessitating closer cooperation to safeguard regional security and stability.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrived in El Alamein, where he was received at the airport by His Excellency El-Sisi.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit is a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers and officials.