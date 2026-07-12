SEWA implements lighting projects in 16 Central Region locations

SHARJAH, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) continues its efforts to implement and develop lighting projects in all areas and neighbourhoods of the Central Region, according to a specific plan and timetable.

This is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop the infrastructure in all areas of the emirate and provide the best services to citizens and residents.

During the first half of this year, 965 new lighting poles were installed, 1,305 floodlights were installed, 41,150 kilometres of cables were laid, and 679 floodlights were replaced, at a cost of approximately AED 5.4 million, in various locations, neighbourhoods, and cities in the Central Region.

This work was carried out in accordance with a specific plan and timetable.

Engineer Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department, explained that the lighting projects implemented by the Authority in the Central Region during the first half of this year included 16 projects, ranging from installing new poles to replacing existing lighting fixtures in various areas and locations.

These projects are part of the Authority's strategic plan aimed at enhancing road safety and providing a sustainable and well-lit environment according to the highest standards, with a focus on operational efficiency and energy conservation.

Al Tunaiji emphasised that developing lighting networks in the Central Region is a fundamental pillar in the Authority's development plans, using advanced technical specifications to ensure continuous and efficient operation at the lowest possible maintenance costs, in accordance with the environmental sustainability standards of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Authority will continue to implement its development plans in the Central Region and maintain ongoing coordination with municipalities, municipal councils, and various entities to identify and meet the needs of residents, thereby ensuring an improved quality of life and the provision of high-level services.