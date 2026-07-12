UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile missile and drone attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Sultanate of Oman.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations, and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Sultanate of Oman, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.