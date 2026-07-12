UAE National MMA Championship 9 concludes at Shabab Al Ahli Club with more than 300 athletes

DUBAI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National MMA Championship 9, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, concluded today, Sunday, at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai after two days of competition, with more than 300 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE taking part.

The strong participation highlights the Federation’s continued success in expanding the base of practitioners, strengthening cooperation with clubs and academies, identifying emerging talent, and developing athletes capable of representing the UAE on the international stage.

The championship highlighted the continued growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE, with rising technical standards, increasing participation and steady progress in athlete development programmes. It also reinforced the role of national competitions as an important platform for developing talent and preparing athletes for future national team selection.

The final day’s programme featured the Youth A (16-17) and Adult (18+) divisions, with closely contested bouts showcasing strong technical ability, tactical awareness and composure under pressure. Athletes adapted well throughout their contests and executed their game plans effectively, reflecting the progress being made across clubs and academies.

The Youth A division carried particular importance as it forms a key part of the UAE National Team's preparations for the IMMAF Youth World Championships, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from August 17 to 23. The championship gave coaches and technical staff an ideal opportunity to assess athletes' performances and evaluate their readiness ahead of the event.

Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani, Member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: "“The UAE National MMA Championship 9 once again demonstrated the continued growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE. The increasing number of participants and the high technical standard reflect the close cooperation between the Federation, clubs and academies.

"UAE National MMA championships are one of the key pillars of athlete development because they provide regular competition and valuable experience that help athletes continue improving. The Youth A division also gave our technical teams valuable insights as preparations continue for the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi next month."

The championship also attracted strong family support, with many parents attending to cheer on their children throughout the competition. The atmosphere reflected the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family initiative and highlighted the important role families play in encouraging young people to participate in sport and pursue excellence.

Thani Majid bin Sulaiman, Director of Combat Sports at Shabab Al Ahli Club, said: "We are proud to host the championship in partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. We are committed to providing the best possible environment for national competitions and supporting the Federation's vision for the continued development of mixed martial arts. The cooperation between the Federation and clubs is essential to expanding participation, raising the standard of competition and supporting the continued growth of the sport in the UAE."

From a technical perspective, the close level of competition produced fast-paced bouts, with several matches decided by fine margins. Athletes demonstrated strong tactical discipline and adaptability, giving coaches valuable opportunities to assess performances and identify areas for further improvement ahead of upcoming competitions.

Mohammed Islam, coach of Shabab Al Ahli Club, said: “The championship showed clear progress in the athletes' technical development, particularly in their management of time and distance and their ability to make the right decisions during contests. Competitions like this allow coaches to evaluate athletes in real competitive situations and assess aspects of performance that cannot always be measured during training. That plays an important role in preparing athletes for future competitions.”

Hamad Suhail, a Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club athlete who won silver in the Youth A 52kg division, said: “The championship gave me an important opportunity to test myself against athletes of a similar level. I learned a great deal from the technical feedback I received and will continue working on those areas as I prepare for the IMMAF Youth World Championships. Having my family in the stands gave me extra motivation to perform at my best and achieve this result.”