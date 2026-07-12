Oman summons Iranian Ambassador over drone strikes in Musandam, Al Wusta

MUSCAT, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman has summoned Mousa Farhang, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Sultanate of Oman, to hand him a formal note of protest following the targeting of sites in the Governorates of Musandam and Al Wusta by unmanned aerial vehicles, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported Sunday.

The note of protest was handed over by Sheikh Khalid bin Hashil Al Musalhi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, when he received the Iranian Ambassador in Muscat today.

During the meeting, Al Musalhi voiced the Sultanate of Oman’s profound dismay at these irresponsible acts, underscoring the imperative of adhering to the provisions of state sovereignty, good neighbourliness, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the established norms and moral principles that bind the relations between the two neighbouring countries and their peoples.