Presidential Court announces four days of mourning and flags to fly at half-mast following death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Presidential Court has announced four days of official mourning following the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Flags will fly at half-mast at all official entities across the UAE and at the country’s embassies and diplomatic missions abroad for four days, beginning today, Sunday, 12 July, until the end of Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

May God grant the deceased eternal peace, and may the Al Thani family find strength and comfort in the days ahead. “Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”