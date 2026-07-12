UAE expresses solidarity with Bangladesh, conveys condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the People's Republic of Bangladesh over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Bangladesh over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.