Dubai Community Development Authority showcases its behavioral economics model globally, advocates for holistic vision of wellbeing

DUBAI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA) has participated in the Annual Conference of the Society for the Advancement of Behavioral Economics (SABE 2026), hosted by the University of Michigan in the United States.

The participation reflects Dubai’s advanced position in leveraging behavioral economics and scientific research to inform social policies, services and advance programs and initiatives, while reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ presence at leading international forums focused on the future of sustainable development and government innovation.

The Authority's delegation included Ali Alqassim, Director of the Benefits and Empowerment Department at the CDA, and Dr. Ahmad Samarji, Expert at the Office of the Director General, CDA.

During the conference, the delegation showcased the Authority’s efforts in creating evidence-based social programmes driven by behavioral economics, emphasising their importance in shaping social policy and enhancing quality of life.

As part of the conference programme, the delegation presented a scientific study proposing a redefinition of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) through a more comprehensive wellbeing lens that encompasses its physical, psychological, social, and environmental dimensions. The study reflects the evolving global appreciation of wellbeing and quality of life with a sustainable development context.

The research received significant recognition from conference participants, who commended the Authority’s contribution to advancing international academic discussions on the future of wellbeing, further strengthening the United Arab Emirates’ role as an active contributor to knowledge production and international policy development.

The delegation also presented the second edition of the Dubai Empowerment Programme as an advanced model that integrates the principles of behavioral economics with positive and motivational psychology interventions.

The participation featured a detailed scientific session with four presentations covering the program’s entire development process—from its conceptual framework and the design of behavioral interventions to implementation methodologies and impact measurement.

The session attracted leading experts, researchers, and behavioral economics specialists from around the world, who praised the Government of Dubai’s institutional approach to integrating behavioral Economics into policymaking.

They also commended the model developed by the CDA, which combines behavioral economics with Self-Determination Theory (SDT) in designing empowerment programs, describing it as one of the leading international models in this field. Participants also shared scientific insights and recommendations that will support the program’s future development.

Ali Alqassim affirmed that the Authority’s participation stems from its commitment to developing social policies and programs based on scientific research and behavioral economics, in a manner that supports quality of life and community wellbeing and aligns with Dubai’s vision of building a sustainable development ecosystem that places people at the heart of its priorities.

He said: “The recognition that the CDA’s experience received during the conference reflects the position Dubai has attained in leveraging behavioural economics to inform government policies and develop services, and affirms the success of its approach in designing innovative and sustainable social solutions that are centred on people’s needs and empowerment.”

He added: “This participation provides an important platform for strengthening collaboration with leading international academic and research institutions and for benefiting from global expertise, thereby contributing to the development of the Authority’s programs and initiatives, supporting the achievement of the objectives of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, and reinforcing the contribution of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Dubai to knowledge generation and the development of innovative solutions to social challenges.”

Near the conference's conclusion, the CDA’s delegation met with an academic delegation from the University of Michigan, comprising eight senior academics and researchers, to explore opportunities for collaboration in scientific research and social studies, particularly with the University’s Institute for Social Research (ISR), one of the world's foremost social science research institutions. Both parties agreed to continue discussions aimed at strengthening research collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The CDA’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to leveraging knowledge and scientific research to develop more effective and sustainable social policies. It also underscores Dubai’s leadership in advancing innovative government models that utilize behavioral economics to design more impactful services and policies, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of both Dubai and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of social development and quality of life.