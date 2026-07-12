Rulers of Emirates send condolences to Emir of Qatar on death of father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have dispatched separate messages of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the death of his father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The messages of condolences were sent by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Qatar.