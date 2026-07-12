Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks on Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan

CAIRO, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, condemned in the strongest terms what he described as Iran's aggressive attacks targeting the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.

He said these attacks constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Arab states, a serious breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a highly dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region while undermining regional and international efforts to contain tensions and promote regional peace and security.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full and unwavering solidarity with these countries and its absolute support for all measures they take to safeguard their national security, preserve their sovereignty, and protect their citizens and residents.

He stressed that any infringement on the security, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of any Arab state represents a direct threat to the entire Arab national security system and requires a firm and deterrent response from both Arab countries and the international community.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament also called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations, to fulfill their political, legal, and moral responsibilities by taking urgent and decisive action to halt these attacks, hold those responsible accountable, ensure respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states, and uphold the provisions of international law and the UN Charter.

He said such action is necessary to prevent further escalation and to preserve regional and international peace and stability.