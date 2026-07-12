Arab League condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, several Arab states

CAIRO, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, expressed his unequivocal rejection and strong condemnation of Iran's continued pursuit of policies and practices that undermine the security and stability of the region.

He said these actions violate the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817, as well as the principles of good neighborly relations. He cited Iran's repeated attacks on commercial vessels, which threaten the security and freedom of international navigation, in addition to its continued attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement issued today by the League of Arab States, the Secretary-General reiterated his firm rejection of any actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab states or threaten their national security and stability.

He stressed that no justification can be accepted for these condemned and unacceptable attacks, affirming that the security of the Arab states is indivisible and that any infringement upon the sovereignty of any Arab country constitutes an unacceptable violation requiring a unified and resolute Arab response.

He also reaffirmed the League of Arab States' full solidarity with the Arab countries in confronting these aggressive attacks and its support for all legitimate measures they take to defend their sovereignty, protect their security, and safeguard their peoples.

He called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by taking effective steps to halt these violations, ensure respect for international law, and protect the security of international navigation, thereby contributing to greater security and stability in the region.