Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan

CAIRO, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned in the strongest terms

the aggressive Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and Jordan, describing them as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of those countries and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the Gulf region while undermining efforts to de-escalate tensions and strengthen regional security.

In a statement issued today, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its complete rejection of all Iranian attacks targeting the security and sovereignty of fellow Arab states or threatening the security and stability of the region. It also reiterated Egypt's full solidarity with the Gulf states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirming its support for them in confronting any threats to their security or territorial integrity.

Egypt stressed that no justifications or pretexts can be accepted for these condemned and deplorable attacks, calling for an immediate halt to all escalatory actions and for full adherence to the rules of international law in order to preserve regional security and spare the peoples of the region from further tension and instability.













Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Aggressive Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman,