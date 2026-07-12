Muslim World League condemns Iranian aggression against Gulf States, Jordan, and merchant vessels

MAKKAH, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) strongly condemned the continued Iranian aggression against the United Arab Emirates, State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as the targeting of merchant vessels, in violation of the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the Charter of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the principles of good neighborliness.

In a statement issued by the MWL General Secretariat, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, reiterated the League’s strong condemnation of these repeated Iranian criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

He affirmed the League’s full solidarity with the these state in all measures they take to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents.