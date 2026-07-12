Bangladesh: Flood death toll hits 51; one million affected in 7 districts

DHAKA, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Heavy rain, flash floods from upstream hills and landslides have unleashed widespread devastation across 58 upazilas in seven districts, affecting over one million people and inundating hundreds of thousands of homes, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the disaster has so far claimed 51 lives.

A total of 39 people were also injured, and more than 38,400 took refuge in government flood shelters after heavy monsoon rains flooded villages across the region, said the ministry’s latest flood update.