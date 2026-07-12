GCC Secretary-General condemns Iran's continued destabilising behaviour, repeated attacks

RIYADH, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of Iran's continued destabilising behaviour regarding regional security and stability, its repeated brutal targeting of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as its dangerous attacks on commercial vessels.

Albudaiwi stated that Iran's behaviour constitutes a grave violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817, as well as a direct undermining of maritime security and freedom of navigation.

"These repeated, brutal Iranian attacks not only hinder all endeavors aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, but also reveal a systematic insistence on perpetuating chaos, in blatant defiance of international law and the international community's shared will to establish peace," he underscored.

Concluding his statement, Albudaiwi underlined that the GCC supports all measures taken by the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to bolster their security, safeguard their sovereignty, and protect their peoples and residents across their territories.