Arab League condemns Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners

CAIRO, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States has condemned the continuing Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners and detainees, expressing deep concern over what it described as a systematic policy targeting prisoners, following the recent assault on Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti inside an Israeli prison.

In a statement issued today, the League said these practices constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. It held the Israeli government fully responsible for Barghouti's safety and said the treatment of Palestinian prisoners amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The League called for the formation of an urgent international commission of inquiry, permission for an independent medical visit to Marwan Barghouti, his transfer to a hospital should his medical condition require it, an end to all forms of torture and ill-treatment, and the release of Palestinian prisoners detained for political reasons.