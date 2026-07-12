Kuwait Ministry of Defence announces attacks on land, offshore facilities, one worker injured

KUWAIT, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defence has announced that three land border posts in the north of the country came under what it described as a malicious act of aggression, while an enemy drone targeted an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company in the country's territorial waters, causing material damage and injuring one worker, who is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

In a statement carried today by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Al Atwan, said the competent authorities immediately initiated the necessary measures to deal with the incident in coordination with the relevant agencies.

Colonel Al Atwan affirmed that the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces remains on high alert and is taking all necessary measures and precautions to safeguard the country's security and territorial integrity.