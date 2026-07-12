UAE expresses solidarity with Syria, conveys condolences over victims of ferry capsizing in Deir ez-Zor

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic after a ferry capsized in Deir ez-Zor Governorate, resulting in a number of deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Syrian government and people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The Ministry also expressed its hope that the search and rescue operations would succeed in locating the missing persons.