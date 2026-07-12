Jordan condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait

AMMAN, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan today strongly condemned the Iranian attacks against the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, denouncing them as a severe violation of sovereignty and a direct threat to regional stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued today and carried by Petra News Agency, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated that these attacks represent a dangerous escalation and a clear breach of both international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with its brotherly Arab neighbors, emphasising the Kingdom's unwavering support for any measures they take to defend their lands and ensure the safety of their citizens and residents.