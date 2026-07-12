UAE strongly condemns hostile attack on border posts, offshore oil platform in Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile drone attack on the State of Kuwait, which targeted three border posts and an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company, resulting in material damage and the injury of one worker.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.