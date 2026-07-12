Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and their implications for regional and international security and stability during a telephone call with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and contributes to greater prosperity and development for both countries and their peoples.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the outstanding performance and impressive achievements of the Moroccan national football team during its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.