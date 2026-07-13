TRENDS Training, Italy's AISES Foundation sign MoU to advance research in AI

ROME, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Training Institute, a subsidiary of TRENDS Group, and Italy's AISES Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and strategic cooperation at Palazzo Giustiniani, the headquarters of the Italian Senate.

The agreement builds on the international academic symposium on AI Governance hosted by the Italian Senate in Zuccari Hall, reaffirming both parties' commitment to translating dialogue into sustainable institutional partnerships that foster knowledge production, support innovation, and develop forward-looking solutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulla Ali Ateeq Obaid Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy; Dr. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group; Valerio De Luca, Chairman of the AISES Foundation and Director of SPES Academy; and Awadh Al-Breiki, General Manager of TRENDS Global; along with officials, experts, and researchers.

The MoU aims to establish joint programmes in scientific research, specialised training, international cooperation, higher education, applied research, innovation, and technology transfer. It also seeks to develop collaborative initiatives that strengthen integration between the cyber and space sectors, both of which have become essential pillars of national security, industrial competitiveness, and technological sovereignty amid rapidly evolving global dynamics.

The agreement also provides for the exchange of expertise, the conduct of joint studies and research projects, the organisation of conferences, seminars, and training programmes, and the development of research initiatives addressing global challenges in AI, cybersecurity, space, and emerging technologies.

Dr. Al Ali said that the MoU marks another milestone in TRENDS' ongoing efforts to expand its global network of partnerships with leading scientific and research institutions, strengthening its capacity to produce trusted knowledge that anticipates the future of strategic sectors.

He noted that the partnership with the AISES Foundation reflects TRENDS' conviction that addressing global challenges, particularly those related to AI and advanced technologies, requires cross-border research collaboration and international partnerships capable of generating innovative, science-based solutions.

He added that the agreement will create broad opportunities for joint research projects, specialised training programmes, and strategic studies that support innovation and knowledge transfer, further reinforcing the role of scientific research as a key driver of sustainable development and future progress.

De Luca described the agreement as the starting point for a balanced partnership between East and West. He noted that its signing at the Italian Senate gives it both institutional significance and symbolic value, positioning it as a bridge for scientific and intellectual cooperation between Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

He added that collaboration with TRENDS will foster joint initiatives that integrate scientific research, innovation, and technology, while contributing to the development of a knowledge ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapidly evolving global transformations.

Al-Breiki said that the MoU represents a significant addition to TRENDS' growing portfolio of impactful international partnerships with leading academic and research institutions.

He explained that the agreement will be translated into practical initiatives, including joint research projects, specialised workshops and training programmes, and researcher exchange initiatives, all of which will contribute to developing scientific expertise and producing strategic studies in cybersecurity, space, AI, and advanced technologies.

He emphasised that the partnership reflects TRENDS' vision of building a global network for research and knowledge collaboration, while transforming scientific outputs into practical initiatives that support sustainable development, foster innovation, and reinforce academic research as a cornerstone in shaping the future.