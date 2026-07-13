Make-A-Wish UAE grants 515 wishes to children with critical illnesses in H1

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish UAE, affirmed that granting wishes to children with critical illnesses is a deeply meaningful humanitarian mission that brings hope, strength and emotional support throughout their medical journey.

Sheikha Sheikha said that during the first half of 2026, coinciding with the “Year of the Family”, Make-A-Wish UAE granted 515 wishes to children from 25 nationalities facing 46 different medical conditions. This reflects the foundation’s humanitarian role in reaching children across the UAE and beyond.

The wishes included 215 in the UAE, 176 in Egypt, 82 in Jordan, 29 in Bahrain and 13 in Yemen.

Sheikha Sheikha added that the foundation achieved 57 percent of its annual target, with 291 boys and 224 girls benefiting from granted wishes.

The wishes were distributed across five main wish categories, including 495 wishes under “I wish to have”, 15 wishes under “I wish to go”, 3 wishes under “I wish to be”, one wish under “I wish to meet”, and one wish under “I wish to give”.

She said that each wish is tailored to the child's personality, interests and medical condition to provide a safe and uplifting experience that strengthens confidence and brings hope and optimism.

She noted that the true value of these achievements lies not only in the numbers, but also in the human stories behind each wish and the emotional impact they leave on children and their families.

Sheikha Sheikha added that the foundation worked with 29 hospitals and healthcare providers in the UAE and abroad to identify eligible children and fulfil their wishes in line with their medical and emotional needs.

In conclusion, Sheikha Sheikha thanked the Make-A-Wish® UAE team for their dedication and continuous efforts. She also extended her thanks to all partners and supporters, including hospitals, hotels, shopping malls and various sectors, stressing that their ongoing support is a key pillar in sustaining the foundation’s mission and reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of giving, solidarity and social responsibility.