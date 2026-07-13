ERC, Ministry of Community Empowerment continue fire early warning system maintenance services for social support beneficiaries

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC and the Ministry of Community Empowerment, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, have announced the continuation of maintenance services for the "Hassantuk" fire early warning systems for families benefiting from social support across the UAE, to enhance community protection and safeguard lives and property.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's directives reinforce the UAE's efforts to enhance quality of life, a key government priority, and align with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026, which seeks to strengthen the status of the family and promote its stability and cohesion.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan directed the allocation of AED10 million to support the initiative, which will benefit more than 25,000 families across the UAE.

Maintenance of the fire safety and early warning systems will begin during 2026, with beneficiary families bearing no financial costs related to the devices, their maintenance, safety equipment or annual subscription fees. The programme will be implemented in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The initiative also comes under the ERC's local humanitarian programmes, which are designed to provide safe and dignified living conditions for social support beneficiaries.